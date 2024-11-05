Some political pundits say the 2024 election will be a referendum on women’s rights after former President Donald Trump’s conservative-appointed Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Others argue that the only things that matter this year are kitchen table issues, like food and housing costs. In other words, for them, it’s the economy, stupid.

Some voters feel that democracy itself is at risk because of Trump and his MAGA ilk, and it’s our responsibility to vote to try to save it.

So, Daily Kos readers, what’s the top issue bringing you to the polls this year?