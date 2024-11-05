Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott easily defeated former Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win a second term Tuesday, and he will now look toward running for Senate leadership.

Scott hopes to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is retiring as the GOP leader, but at this point is seen as a spoiler behind South Dakota's John Thune and John Cornyn of Texas. His win in Florida reaffirmed the strength of the Republican Party in the state despite ballot measures on abortion rights and recreational marijuana legalization that Democrats hoped would drive up turnout.

Scott needed a recount to win his first Senate election, but that was when Democrats had an advantage in voter registration. This year, Republicans now outnumber Democrats by about a million voters, and Scott’s victory came two years after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won in landslides.

About a quarter of Florida voters said they didn’t know enough about Mucarsel-Powell, to have an opinion of her. The findings come from AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 4,700 voters in the state. Of those who did have an opinion, about 4 in 10 said they viewed the former representative in a favorable light. About a quarter of voters viewed her unfavorably.

Former Florida Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell addresses the crowd before an appearance by President Joe Biden during his reproductive freedom campaign event on April 23, 2024, in Tampa.

Voters were far more familiar with Scott, the state’s former governor. About half of voters view him favorably and half do not.

Despite Florida being considered more solidly conservative, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee insisted that Scott was vulnerable. But national Democrats were slow to invest in Florida, one of the most expensive states to buy campaign ads.

Mucarsel-Powell was the first Ecuadorian American and South American-born congressional member when she was elected in 2018, but she lost her reelection bid in 2020 to U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez. She ran her campaign focused on abortion rights, gun safety and Latin American policy.

Scott won despite some dents on his political resume, including failing to earn a GOP majority two years ago after leading the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Scott also failed to upend McConnell from Senate leadership in a 37-10 vote.

For months, Scott criticized President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration and the national debt. He also criticized the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Scott often met with Jewish leaders to discuss support for Israel. He also campaigned for former President Donald Trump.|



