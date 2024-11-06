Gun safety groups also reasserted their stances in the hours following Trump’s victory being called by the networks.

Moms Demand Action wrote on X, “Our army of over 10 million supporters are ready to fight like hell against President Trump and his lawmaker allies if they attempt to undo our progress or push legislation that would make us less safe. With the overwhelming majority of Americans who support strong gun safety laws behind us, we will win.”

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, the group’s executive director, said in a statement they were “crushed” by the election result, but added, “We’re going to continue to organize like our lives depend on it—because they do.”

Everytown for Gun Safety, which was formed following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, described the election result as “devastating.” But in a post on X, they went on to note, “Make no mistake: Trump’s extremist agenda is a danger for our nation, but it means we’ll double down on our efforts to protect our communities and continue to make progress, just like we did in 2016.”

The environmental activist group Earthjustice also chimed in with reaction.

“We've stopped him before, and with your support, we'll stop him again,” the organization posted on X. “Earthjustice is ready to defend the laws that ensure clean air, fresh water, and communities where every child can grow up free from pollution.”

Anger, anxiety, and shock are rolling across America following the election. But already the progressive movement is making it clear that it won’t stop fighting for the values shared by millions of Americans.