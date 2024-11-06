Jon Stewart, host of “The Daily Show,” offered a hopeful word to his audience on Tuesday night as it became clear Donald Trump would win the election.

“Here's what we know, is that we don't really know anything,” Stewart said, “and that we're going to come out of this election and we're going to make all kinds of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is. And the truth is, we're not really going to know shit."

“And we're going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization,” Stewart added. “We're all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

Stewart reminded the audience that as bad and dire as things feel at this moment, what we hear from the pundit class about what the future holds is usually wrong. And he proved that by showing clips of ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and former Fox New blowhard Bill O’Reilly making ridiculous declarations about the country’s political and social future.

When Trump defeated Democrat Hilary Clinton in 2016, the pundit class said the next Democratic candidate would have to be “younger” and from a “new generation,” which, as Stewart points out, wasn’t even remotely true.

“We have to continue to fight and continue to work, day in and day out, to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible,” Stewart continued. “It's possible.”