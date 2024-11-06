We over at Daily Kos value the joy our pets bring us, especially in times of distress such as these. As you may know, beloved communities Pootie Peeps and Wednesday Woozles give us a distraction from the politics of today. So, dear readers, here’s some cute pet joy for today, even if only for a few minutes.

Staff reporter Morgan Stephens shared this photo of her adorable maltipoo, Lila, enjoying a California desert sunset.

Kal-El, the precious office dachshund, sits aside staff reporter Oliver Willis in his office chair.

Staff reporter Emily Singer snaps a photo of her adorable pooch, Wally. What a stud.

Dallas Thompson, vice president of people and culture, shared an image of her 16-year-old horse, Pippa, under a blue North Carolina sky.

And here’s her pup, Lorraine

Senior staff writer Walter Einenkel shared an image of his cat, Apollo, bathing in a sunlit window, taking a breezy little nap.

Social media manager Peri Price shared her Great Dane, Lil (named after jazz pianist Lil Hardin Armstrong). What an elegant lady.

There are also her cats, Autumn and Old Rick.

Managing editor Evan Buxbaum snapped a photo of his pooch, Roxy, posing for a beach sunset, one of her favorite places to play.

Please be sure to share your cute pet pics in the comments!