Trump won. Now what?

Time to grieve for our country and then figure out how to move forward.

Trump makes election history with these shameful firsts

It’s not always good to make history.

A bright spot: Voters in 7 states passed abortion rights

Let’s take the wins where we can get them.

Cartoon: Rigged

The playbook stays the same.

The fight is on: Progressive groups gear up for a second Trump term

Our work is far from done.

Mark Robinson is now free to 'perv' out on porn sites after likely massive loss

At least he can now do what he loves.

Washington Post owner ditches 'independence' for fawning congrats to Trump

:nauseated_face:

Jon Stewart delivers a stirring message after a sorry night

“We have to continue to fight and continue to work, day in and day out, to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible.”

Watch Kamala Harris' concession speech

It’s sure to be one for the history books.



