President Joe Biden will address a divided country—one half jubilant in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic victory on Tuesday, the other devastated by Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss—in a Rose Garden address at 11AM ET Thursday. The speech comes after Harris spoke both to Trump and to the nation on Wednesday.

Biden also issued a statement Wednesday after Harris’ concession.

What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.

She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.

Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.



As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.



She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future.