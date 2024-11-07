President Joe Biden will address a divided country—one half jubilant in the wake of Donald Trump’s historic victory on Tuesday, the other devastated by Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss—in a Rose Garden address at 11AM ET Thursday. The speech comes after Harris spoke both to Trump and to the nation on Wednesday.
Biden also issued a statement Wednesday after Harris’ concession.
What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire.
She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character.
Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.
As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.
She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future.
The White House also stated Wednesday that Biden had called Trump to congratulate him, to invite him back to the White House, and to urge him to get going on transition preparations.