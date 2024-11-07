2. Trump promise: Target transgender children and their mental health

Trump has promised to end gender-affirming care for minors on the first day of his presidency. Medical experts and studies have made it clear that denying this to children accelerates mental health challenges. Depression, anxiety, and suicidality would all increase for an already vulnerable community.

3. Trump promise: Reinstate his bigoted Muslim travel ban

Trump plans to reinstate his ban on travel to the United States from countries with large Muslim populations—and has said he would make it “even bigger than before.”

Implementing this plan would run counter to the core American ideal of a nation that welcomes migrants and provides refuge to people of differing religious faiths. Trump’s own family is a beneficiary of America’s pro-immigrant history.

4. Trump promise: End birthright citizenship, erasing a core American value

Trump said his first-day priorities include ending the tradition of immediately conferring citizenship on children born within the United States if the parents are undocumented immigrants.

Birthright citizenship has been a part of the Constitution since the 14th Amendment was adopted in 1868 after the Civil War. The policy was in large part implemented to affirm that Black Americans descended from enslaved people were in fact Americans.

5. Trump promise: Cut funding to schools that teach real history

Trump wants to cut funding for schools that teach their students reality, specifically the roles that race and racism have played throughout American history. Trump rails against this as teaching “critical race theory,” but while K-12 schools do not teach this, he is really targeting the legacy of ideas like slavery, Jim Crow segregation, and other forms of bigotry.

Trump is himself a racist who has made reference to his “beautiful white skin.”

As more evidence of his bigotry, Trump has made a “day one” promise to cut federal funds for schools that make accommodations for transgender children.

6. Trump promise: Enable child illness and death by opposing vaccine mandates

Candidate Trump vowed to cut federal funding for schools that require mandatory vaccines. Schools require immunizations to protect children from infecting each other with dangerous diseases. If Trump’s policy is enacted, children will be at severe risk.

7. Trump promise: Increase pollution and climate change by repealing emissions mandates

Trump said he wants to “end the electric vehicle mandate on Day One.” What that means is rescinding the policy put in place by President Joe Biden that has the goal of making electric vehicles half of U.S. auto sales by 2030. Biden’s policy—which has the side effect of enriching Trump’s sugar daddy, Tesla CEO Elon Musk—is intended to cut carbon dioxide emissions, the leading contributor to global climate change.

Without cutting emissions, pollution will increase, the planet will get warmer, and weather becomes more severe—killing untold numbers of people.

Trump doesn’t have a good track record on delivering his promises. During his initial term in the White House he made grandiose claims, arguing that he would kill Obamacare (he didn’t) and build a “beautiful” wall on the southern border that Mexico would pay for (he didn’t, and they certainly didn’t).

The odds are very much against him delivering on his evil Day One agenda—and that is probably for the best.