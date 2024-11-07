Democratic leaders are taking the high road in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat at the polls, but reminding Americans that the fight is far from over.

President Joe Biden addressed a grieving nation from the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, and stayed true to America’s democratic values.

“I’ll fulfill my oath. I will honor the Constitution. On Jan. 20th, we’ll have a peaceful transfer of power here in America”, Biden said.

This is the first presidential election since the Jan. 6th insurrection that then-President Donald Trump encouraged as he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election while claiming voter fraud. Millions of Americans are once again mourning the possibility of America’s first woman president—along with the daunting reality of Trump’s second term in the White House.

“You’re hurting. I hear you, and I see you,” Biden said.

But he had a pep talk for the disillusioned.

“Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable,” he said. “We all get knocked down. But the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up. Remember, defeat does not mean we are defeated. We lost this battle. The America of your dreams is calling for you to get back up.”

During her 12-minute concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, Harris also encouraged a peaceful transfer of power in the wake of her loss to Trump.

“We must accept the results of this election,” she said.

She also had a message of resilience.

“Don’t you ever listen when anyone tells you something is impossible because it has never been done before,” said Harris, the first woman of color to ascend as a nominee for president. “You have the capacity to do extraordinary good in the world. And so to everyone who is watching, do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama posted a joint statement on X on Wednesday that exuded grace.

"This is obviously not the outcome we had hoped for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," they wrote. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won't always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."

They praised Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as “two extraordinary public servants who ran a remarkable campaign.”

x Here's our statement on the results of the 2024 presidential election: pic.twitter.com/lDkNVQDvMn — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 6, 2024

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, also released a joint statement on X Wednesday.

“We wish them well and hope they will govern for all of us,” they said about Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. “We must remember that America is bigger than the results of any one election, and what we as citizens do now will make the difference between a nation that moves forward and one that falls back.”

x Our statement on the result of the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/1YYdGElPMP — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 6, 2024

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart gave a hopeful, rousing speech to his audience on election night when it became clear that Trump was going to win.

“We have to continue to fight and continue to work, day in and day out, to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country, that we know is possible,” Stewart said. “It's possible.”

As painful as this election was for many, this moment calls not for despair, but determination. And while leaders called for strength and patience, some Democratic voters felt compelled to express their understandable anger and frustration.

“Americans chose a known, obvious fascist and now America will get whatever this wannabe dictator wants to enact from here on in,” The White Stripes musician Jack White posted on Instagram. “We all know what he is capable of: Project 2025, deportations, nationwide abortion ban, ending his own 2 term limit, backing Putin and his war, shutting down the Board of Education, adding to climate change, limiting LGBTQ rights, controlling the DOJ, keeping the minimum wage down, etc. etc. etc.”

Singer-songwriter Ethel Cain sounded an equally furious note on her Tumblr page.

“If you voted for Trump, I hope that peace never finds you,” she wrote. “Instead, I hope clarity strikes you someday like a clap of lightning and you have to live the rest of your life with the knowledge and guilt of what you’ve done and who you are as a person.”