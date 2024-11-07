Democratic governors and attorneys general are working to Trump-proof their states ahead of his inauguration, gearing up to ensure their residents have access to medication abortion and the resources in place to fight Donald Trump’s actions in court.

On Thursday morning, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he is taking the first step to safeguard his state from some of Trump's worst policies by calling a special legislative session. Newsom wants the legislature to pass more funding for the California Department of Justice so that it can file lawsuits against Trump’s actions if need be.

"The freedoms we hold dear in California are under attack—and we won’t sit idle," Newsom said in a release. "California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Newsom thinks California will have to fight Trump on reproductive freedom and protecting LGBTQ+ individuals, as Trump’s Project 2025 agenda calls for banning medication abortion and rolling back LGBTQ+ rights. For example, Project 2025 calls for banning medication abortion, for once again banning transgender individuals from serving in the military, and eliminating protections from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“No matter what the incoming Administration has in store, California will keep moving forward,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release. “We’ve been through this before, and we stand ready to defend your rights and protect California values. We’re working closely with the Governor and the Legislature to shore up our defenses and ensure we have the resources we need to take on each fight as it comes.”

Other states such as Massachusetts, Washington, and New York have stockpiled doses of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion that Republicans want to ban nationwide. Project 2025 calls for revoking mifepristone’s Food and Drug Administration approval, even though the drug has been proven to be safe.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, who took on Trump during his first term in office when she served as Massachusetts attorney general, wrote in a post on X after Trump’s win: “In Massachusetts, we defend civil rights. We protect reproductive freedom. We believe in the dignity and worth of everyone—whoever you are, wherever you’re from, whoever you love. That was true yesterday, it’s true today and will be true tomorrow. That’s my promise to you.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has been meeting with New York Attorney General Leticia James to make sure they are prepared to take on Trump when needed.

“The safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers are my top priorities,” Hochul said in a news release. “I’m committed to working with anyone on policies that make our state stronger, safer and more livable—but my administration will also be prepared to protect New Yorkers’ fundamental freedoms from any potential threats.”

And Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker held a news conference on Thursday to assure residents that “Illinois will always strive to make you welcome and safe and protected."

Pritzker said, "Chaos, retribution and disarray radiated from the White House the last time Donald Trump occupied it. Perhaps this time may be different. But if it isn't, Illinois will remain a place of stability and competent governance."