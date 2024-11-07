In his opening monologue for “The Late Show” on Wednesday, host Stephen Colbert had a strong, relatable response to Donald Trump winning the 2024 election.

"Well, fuck! It happened again,” he said. “After a bizarre and vicious campaign, fueled by a desperate need not to go to jail, Donald Trump has won the 2024 election."

"As we're all about to plunge back into the Trump hole, here's what occurs to me,” Colbert adds. “The first time Donald Trump was elected, he started as a joke and ended as a tragedy. This time, he starts as a tragedy. Who knows what he'll end as. A limerick?"

Colbert proceeded with his monologue but made sure to pepper it with cute footage of a duck riding a puppy to lighten the dark reality.

Colbert joins fellow late-night hosts—and Trump-antagonists—like Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Stewart in messaging to an audience that is justifiably frightened for the next chapter in American history.