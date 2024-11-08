James is best known for successfully filing a civil lawsuit against Trump for financial fraud. Trump lost the case and received a judgment of $355 million after it was determined that he lied for years about his financial status to secure loans.

On Tuesday, James was reelected to her position and in a press conference yesterday she said her office was “prepared to fight back” against any abuse of the law from the incoming Trump administration.

Davis is the founder of the Article III Project, an advocacy group that wants to make the judiciary more conservative, or rather “a hell of a lot more conservative,” Davis told Politico. He also has a history of incendiary, threatening remarks. Speaking last month about legal proceedings that have occurred involving Trump, Davis said “retribution is a key component of justice.”

Previously, he has backed putting journalists and Trump detractors in a “gulag” and praised putting migrant children in “cages.” Davis has also called for dragging “dead political bodies through the streets,” in a reference to Trump opponents.

Davis has even said that the daughter of a judge who ruled against Trump should be investigated.

Politico reporter Adam Wren said he was threatened at a Trump event while reporting on Davis.

The comments about James echo Trump’s repeated threats about an “enemy within”—including Democratic leaders—during the 2024 campaign, which he said he would use military force against.

Trump has also pushed for legal action against media outlets that report on him factually or who fact check his lies, arguing that such practices should not be allowed and arguing that broadcast licenses should be revoked for networks that air unflattering information.