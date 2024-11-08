Move over, Ivanka and Jared: Failson Donald Trump Jr. says he's going to be taking over as the family member that will help Donald Trump impose his destructive will on the country.

In an appearance on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, Trump Jr. said he wants to put people around his father who won't say no or dissuade him from acting on his worst impulses.

“I’m going to be heavily involved on the transition. I want to make sure now that we know who the real players are, the people who will actually deliver on the president’s message, the people who don’t think that they know better than the duly elected president of the United States,” Trump Jr. said. “I want to make sure that those people are in his Cabinet. I want to make sure that those people are in this administration."

The first time Trump was in the White House, his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were members of the Trump White House in blatant violation of ethics rules to avoid nepotism. While in the White House, they seemingly leaked a number of stories about how they were a moderating force keeping Trump from carrying out his impulses.

But Ivanka and Jared have been absent from the 2024 campaign. And after cashing in on their first stint in Washington, D.C., said they will no longer be involved in politics.

Now Trump Jr.—a hothead who gets off on “owning the libs” who disagree with him or who he views as vulnerable—will fill that role.

Already, Trump Jr. was reportedly instrumental in convincing Trump to choose JD Vance—the racist and misogynistic Ohio senator—as his vice president, The New York Times reported.

Now, he is going to serve as an honorary co-chair of Trump’s transition, and block people from the administration who won’t help his father act on his promises to carry out mass deportations, implement destructive tariffs that will lead to skyrocketing inflation and economic demise, and target the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities.

“I don’t want to pick a single person for a position of power. All I want to do is block the guys that would be a disaster,” Trump Jr. told Axios in July during the Republican National Convention, adding, “You guys pick the guy, that’s right. I want a veto power to cut out each and every one of those people.”

Charlie Kirk, a right-wing instigator, co-founder of Turning Point USA, and Trump ally, told The New York Times that Trump Jr. is going to be very influential in the coming Trump administration.

“Don is a power player and I think anybody in Republican politics is realizing that he’s on a list of five of the most powerful conservative voices and influencers alive,” Kirk said.

Lord help us all.