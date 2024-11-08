Co-host Greg Gutfeld asked her if the lawyers involved in these cases require therapy following Trump’s successful campaign.

“Yes, they definitely need therapy, and maybe also the death penalty,” Perino responded.

Gutfeld agreed, adding, “Yes, I think the death penalty.”

Perino went on to argue that she believes Trump won the race because of the cases filed against him, rejecting the notion that they were a negative to many voters.

Both pundits made their remarks using a light tone—odd for speaking about an execution—but the rhetoric reflects the fascist tone of Trump and the conservative movement. Fox frequently reflects and amplifies this world view in their consistent role throughout the years as a promoter and amplifier of Trump’s outlook.

The outcome of the legal cases that Fox derided proved in the court of law the extent of Trump’s corruption.

A New York court fined Trump $355 million after it agreed that he lied about his finances while securing loans and business deals in the state. A jury of his peers in New York found him guilty on 34 felony counts for payments made related to silencing adult film star Stormy Daniels.

While the federal cases against Trump on mishandling classified documents and attempting to subvert the 2020 election are now being wound down, he was nonetheless impeached—for a second time—for inciting the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Going forward, the feedback loop between Trump and Fox News is sure to continue—he feeds them rhetoric and attacks, they amplify those attacks and give him fodder for more fury—and casual talk about death for legal officials doing their jobs will further be normalized.