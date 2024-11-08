After it became clear that Donald Trump had won the election, Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a video reminding everyone to properly grieve but that "On the road ahead there will still be opportunities to fight back."

Warren was not alone in reminding us there’s work to do. Blue state governors like Gavin Newsom of California, Maura Healy of Massachusetts, and JB Pritzer of Illinois all vowed to work on Trump-proofing their states from the inevitable attacks on freedoms a MAGA administration represents.

The harsh reality that convicted criminal Trump has won a second chance to dismantle our democracy does not mean that Democratic policies are unpopular, however. As incongruous as it may seem, voters in seven states passed abortion rights laws.

Missouri’s and Alaska’s voters chose to raise the minimum wage and made paid sick leave a requirement. The voters of very red Nebraska also passed requirements for paid sick leave, medical marijuana legalization, and repealed a school voucher program for private schools.

"Americans do not want a country where political parties each field their own team of billionaires who then squabble over how to divvy up the spoils of government,” Warren wrote in a TIME op-ed published Thursday. “Vice President Harris deserves credit for running an inspiring campaign under unprecedented circumstances. But if Democrats want to earn back the trust of working people and govern again, we need to convince voters we can—and will—unrig the economy."

She points out that while President Joe Biden was able to do a better job here than most countries around the world at bringing down inflation, many incumbent pandemic administrations overseeing inflationary economies have been unseated.

So what do we do now? Ironically, the answer has a precedent, which clearly not enough Americans seemed to remember: resistance.

Estimates put the number of undocumented immigrants living in the United States at around 11 million. Trump has said he would blow out the budget to deport nearly twice that number of people. Democratic representatives and attorneys general have vowed to fight against Trump’s terrifyingly inhumane and racist plans of mass deportation.

During Trump's first go around, with control over the House, activists fought and defeated the GOP’s plan to destroy the Affordable Care Act. It became an important and successful issue for Democrats to run on in the midterm elections in 2018.

The fact is that the ACA is more popular than ever, and pledging to kill the program without offering up a real alternative—something the Republican Party and the president-elect lack—isn’t a popular position. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has shown as much in his clear uneasiness and equivocation about the program.

One thing is clear: There is a fight ahead of us, and whether you like it or not, nobody gets to sit out.