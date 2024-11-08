A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Don Jr. gets to be the favorite kid in his dad's second White House

Not that the competition is exactly fierce.

The race to replace Mitch McConnell is on—and the worst one wins

Talk about scraping the bottom of the barrel.

Fox News hosts suggest 'death penalty' for Trump legal foes

Yikes.

Cartoon: Mexico's got it

Build a wall, indeed.

Democratic leaders show how to lose with grace—unlike, well, you know

Respect for democracy and a little humility goes a long way.

RFK Jr.'s fluoride plan would be a dental disaster for America's kids

Because this is obviously a “dangerous community plot” against our children’s teeth.

Wannabe Trump attorney general threatens Letitia James with prison

We’d love to see you call her “sweetheart” to her face.

Trump demands investigations of people who trash-talk his company

There is nothing more hilarious than Trump talking about the “truth.”






