Caribbean Matters is a weekly series from Daily Kos.

The majority of media focus has been on the U.S. mainland and the disastrous results of convicted felon Donald Trump winning the presidential election. The governor's race in Puerto Rico, however, is still waiting for the result despite a declaration of a win by Republican Trump supporter Jenniffer González-Colón.

The second-place candidate, Juan Dalmau, of the Puerto Rican Independence Party is also celebrating. His party and the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (in English the Citizens' Victory Movement) have formed an alliance dubbed “La Alianza,” and they are thrilled with their major move “up” in the political party rankings on the island.

Regardless of who wins, it will make history. If González wins, it will be the first time her New Progressive Party will get three consecutive wins. If Dalmau wins, it will be the first time a candidate outside of the two main parties has won.

And let’s not forget the age-old question of Puerto Rican statehood.

A little background on the election from economist Francisco A. Català Oliveras for the newspaper Claridad:

In the case of Puerto Rico, we must recognize the extraordinary advance of hope represented by the electoral results of the PIP-MVC Alliance. However, we cannot ignore that the bipartisan PNP-PPD system, increasingly conservative and right-wing, is still alive. Its new stage will be headed by the elected governor and resident commissioner. The basis of the many problems facing Puerto Rican society can be summed up in two forms of degradation: political subordination and dependence. Given this, both the new governor and the new resident commissioner look like two peas in a pod. What can we expect from them? On the one hand, ridiculous chants of statehood; on the other hand, pure immobility. On both sides, humiliating requests for access to federal funds. In other words, we should not expect a solution to any problem, but rather the opposite.

Journalist Carlos Berríos Polanco wrote this update for The Latino Newsletter:

González, a Republican, will be the fourth PNP governor since 2017, continuing what will be an 8-year streak of PNP-led governments in Puerto Rico. She will be replacing the current Gov. Pedro Pierluisi Urrutia, a Democrat, who was defeated in a surprise upset during the party’s primary election in June. Meanwhile, Dalmau Ramírez said, “we triumphed, we redrew the history of this country on this day” on Election Night. However, he refused to concede defeat until every vote was certified. Votes are still being counted. At the time of publication, only 91% of the vote has been tabulated, and general scrutiny will begin next week. Write-in ballots have not been counted yet. It is the first time a candidate for governor from the PIP has placed second in a gubernatorial race, showing that many people in the archipelago are giving up on the bipartisan control long held by the PNP and the pro-status quo Popular Democratic Party.