Donald Trump mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling him the "Governor" of the "Great State of Canada" in a late-night post on his corrupt Truth Social platform.

"It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada," Trump posted at 12:06 a.m. ET on Tuesday. "I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!"

Trump was referring to a comment he made to Trudeau during a dinner the duo had at Mar-a-Lago—Trump's hideously gaudy Florida club where he improperly stored classified documents in a bathroom—about how Canada should become America's 51st state if the 25% tariff Trump is threatening to impose on Canadian goods were to kill the country's economy.

Trump's unhinged Truth Social taunt appears to be a response to a comment Trudeau made on Monday, vowing to retaliate if Trump levies a tariff on Canadian products.

“Trump got elected on a commitment to make life better and more affordable for Americans, and I think people south of the border are beginning to wake up to the real reality that tariffs on everything from Canada would make life a lot more expensive,” Trudeau said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump is hell-bent on imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico, describing the tariffs as a punishment for the undocumented immigrants and drugs coming into the United States across the borders with the two countries.

Trump has falsely said that Canada and Mexico would pay the tariffs. However, it’s actually paid by the American companies that import products from those countries. Those companies then pass the added costs they incur from the tariff down to consumers, inflating prices of goods.

Trump's tariff plan could have sweeping negative consequences for U.S. consumers, raising the price of critical goods, such as gasoline, canola oil, and beef, Bloomberg reported.

That is the opposite of what voters wanted, with polls showing Trump won because they believed he would lower costs.

A Navigator Research survey released on Tuesday found that “inflation and the cost of living” was the most important issue for late-deciding and independent voters, with voters believing that Democrats supported policies that increased costs.

While Trump has said he thinks it’s foreign countries that will pay the tariffs, he also couldn’t promise that his policy wouldn’t raise prices for Americans.

"I can't guarantee anything,” Trump said in an interview with “Meet the Press” that aired on Sunday.

Ultimately, Trump antagonizing Trudeau—who leads a country that is one of the United States’ closest allies—is déjà vu from Trump’s first term. In 2018, Trump called Trudeau "so meek and mild" and "[v]ery dishonest & weak" after the two got into a spat over tariffs Trump put on Canadian steel and aluminum. Trump removed the tariffs in 2019.