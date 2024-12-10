It was a long, Donald Trump-filled weekend, and “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel” had a lot of fodder to work with Monday night.

“Trump had a long and rambling sit down with ‘Meet the Press’ yesterday,” Kimmel said. Trump’s doozy of an interview was a typhoon of lies and threats. At one point, Trump insisted, repeatedly, that the United States is the only country that has “birthright citizenship.”

”It is not even close to true,” Kimmel deadpanned, showing a map of the many countries that have guaranteed citizenship for people born within their borders. “Donald Trump believes that if you want American citizenship, you have to do it the old-fashioned way: You have to move here from Slovenia, get a modeling contract, and marry the first orange millionaire you meet,” Kimmel joked.

Unable to provide any further details of his “concepts” of a health care plan, Trump disparaged the Affordable Care Act while also claiming personal responsibility for saving it, and insuring tens of millions of people. “He saved Obamacare like that volcano saved Pompeii. It's mysterious,” Kimmel said, referring to the millions of people who lost their health coverage during Trump’s first go-around in office. “There's so many lies here, and this guy, he's got no facts left to give.”

Kimmel moved on to Fox News and how Trump has now poached no less than 12 of their hosts/contributors to fill out positions in his next administration.

“From Pete Hegseth to Dr. Oz to RFK, each nominee is nuttier than the last,” Kimmel continued. “So all this is all very unsettling to those of us who care about who is running our country. It's also a lot of fun for kids,” Kimmel added.

He then showed a board game commercial for guessing who the next lunatic is that Trump will put in his White House asylum, in a parody of the classic game Guess Who?.

Two kids play the game, asking each other questions like:

“Did your person ever shoot her puppy in a gravel pit?”

“Is your person a TV doctor who promotes shady weight loss supplements?”

“Does your person have a worm in his brain?”

“Is your person a woman of color?” One kid asks, as the two kids pause awkwardly. “Just kidding.”

While it might not be fun for the whole family, it really could be a teaching tool for kids.