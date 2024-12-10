Several upcoming events have once again reintroduced the issue of Donald Trump personally profiting from political fundraising.
The Washington Post reports that Make America Great Again, Inc., the top pro-Trump super PAC, plans to host an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club for donors who pay $1 million per person. Those who cut a check will be served dinner by candlelight and get to meet Trump, billed as the “special guest” for the event.
Holding the event on Trump’s property means that the PAC will surely be paying the venue hosting fees—money that should then find its way into Trump’s personal account.