House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer just can’t stop running to Newsmax to demand endless investigations on the Biden family. Just a week ago he was on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” to complain about President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter. On Tuesday he was on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America,” trying to again stir up trouble.

Comer, whose 15-month investigation failed to reveal a shred of evidence proving President Joe Biden or his family participated in criminal activity, has been running to the less factually curious right-wing outlet to say his piece.

“The ball is now going to be in the Trump justice Cabinet’s court,” Comer told Newsmax. Despite his embarrassing failures, Comer remains insistent on accusing the Biden family of more crimes despite offering no evidence to support his allegations.

“You can go forward, there's still avenues to hold Hunter Biden accountable,” he continued. “I believe that Kash Patel and Pam Bondi are serious about reforming what we all refer to as the deep state,” Comer added.

Trump’s choices of deep state fetishist and fan-fiction writer Kash Patel to head the FBI and former corrupt government official-turned-foreign agent Pam Bondi for U.S. attorney general has given Comer a second chance at harassing GOP political opponents.

“I believe that we can use our investigation of Hunter Biden as the blueprint for how to hold these bureaucrats accountable,” Comer said in what may be his plea to the Trump administration to remain head of the Oversight Committee.

During the House Oversight Committee investigation, the Republican lawmaker repeatedly accused Biden of doing things that it was later reported Comer himself had also done. Whether it was using pseudonyms in government correspondence, or paying his own brother under the umbrella of “loans” in land swap deals, the evidence that Comer might be involved in corrupt dealings was far more convincing than anything he dug up on Biden.

Daily Kos is now on Bluesky—and we want to make it easy for you to join us! Click here for the Daily Kos Blueskey Starter Pack.