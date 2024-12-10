Donald Trump Jr. isn’t trying to hide his slimy cheating habits now that his dad has been elected, according to recent reports.

Rumors have been circulating for months now that Donald Trump’s eldest son son has ditched his fiancé, former Fox News host and MAGA activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, for a blonde, Palm Beach “it girl.”

Tabloids snagged photos of Don Jr. holding hands with Bettina Anderson this week as the two hit the town in celebration of the socialite’s birthday.

According to the gossip rags, Don Jr. spent the night at Anderson’s lavish estate, which they note is right down the street from his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

While reports of his latest romance first surfaced in August, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle made sure to keep up appearances the following month—possibly to keep the scandal from making headlines amid his daddy’s reelection campaign.

However, following the felon-elect’s win against Kamala Harris, the Trump family took a photo with billionaire bestie Elon Musk, notably without Guilfoyle at Don Jr.’s side.

Neither Guilfoyle nor Don Jr. have publicly addressed this supposed tryst, but tabloids allege that Guilfoyle knowingly turned a blind eye to her (ex?)fiancée’s extracurricular activities.

“Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina—or didn't want to know. Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably,” a source alleged to the Daily Mail in September.

Despite Don Jr. ditching Guilfoyle for another woman, she continues to post content promoting her suspected ex and his felon father. After all, being cheated on by the man whose daddy she so heavily campaigned for would be quite the humiliation.

Don Jr.’s lack of fidelity—seemingly on-brand for the Trump family—was also a factor in the dissolution of the MAGActivist’s previous marriage to Vanessa Trump.

As some might recall, Junior made quite a stir when pop singer Aubrey O’Day spilled the details on her affair with the married man.

O’Day claimed that the two even hooked up in the bathroom of a gay club where she was performing—an interesting turn of events given Don Jr.’s past homophobic comments.

"It’s a huge f—ing club, and everybody’s in a g-string or less,” O’Day told People Magazine.

“I was just, in my soul, like, ‘There is no way the man that I’ve seen suited-up for the past couple months is going to show up to see me in this lovely land that I get to be in,’ and he did.”

Interestingly, Don Jr.’s supposed new girlfriend has a friendship with his ex-wife. Daily Kos was able to identify an ongoing social media relationship between the two, with cute comments and heart and kissy-face emojis spread across their social media accounts.

A screenshot from Bettina Anderson’s Instagram page.

So, it’s safe to assume that Anderson—who likely runs in the same circles as the Trumps—is well aware of Don Jr.’s shady past relationships.

With Don Jr. and Guilfoyle both set to appear at Turning Point USA’s upcoming America Fest 2024, any interaction between them is sure to be closely scrutinized.



