Trump’s newest grift? A candlelight dinner—and tickets start at $1M

Eating a burnt steak will cost ya!

Matt Gaetz gets what he always wanted: A show on right-wing cable TV

You’re about to see this man get truly unprecedented amounts of Botox.

Hegseth runs to Hannity to spin his attacks on women in the military

Republicans love safe spaces.

The Supreme Court is so broken even Joe Manchin wants to fix it

And yet he retires in about a month.

Senate's supposed champion of women in the military vouches for Hegseth

So what if he’s facing a credible allegation of rape?

Cartoon: The deportations begin

They’re all headed to blue states.

Fox News finds a way to get even more icky

Rare conspiracy focus: first lady Jill Biden.

GOP congressman wants to cut Social Security to please Elon Musk

🥾😛

It's Tulsi Gabbard's turn to awkwardly beg for votes on Capitol Hill

Gabbin’ with Gabbard ain’t going great.

Lindsey Graham wants to rewrite the Constitution to suck up to Trump

“Please love me now, please,” the senator added. “Please.”

Trump introduces more crap to sell you—and it reeks

Want to, uh, smell like Trump?

