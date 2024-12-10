Ben Wikler chairs Wisconsin’s Democratic Party and is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee. On Monday, Wikler went on “The Daily Show” to make his case to host Jon Stewart.

”I think that we're kind of in a system that is generally broken,” Wikler said. “Money has this giant role in politics on both sides. People's attention is in a million different places. So you can scream something from the rooftops and almost no one will hear it.”

Wikler proposed stepping away from big-data organizing and embracing a more grassroots approach.

“We built neighborhood teams,” he said. “So neighbors are knocking on their neighbor’s door, so that it's someone that you actually know so much as to where you are. That's how we do it in Wisconsin.”

As chair of the Wisconsin Democrats, Wikler earned praise for successfully fighting a Republican takeover there by getting the state Supreme Court back under Democratic control, which helped reverse GOP-rigged gerrymandering in the Badger State.

Wikler’s likely opponents for DNC chair include: former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; Michael Blake, a former vice chair of the DNC; and former Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel. The party’s new leader will be selected in January 2025.

Here’s a link to Wikler’s community account at Daily Kos, Enjoy!

Click here for Daily Kos’ Bluesky Starter Pack. Join us on Bluesky and @#$% Elon Musk!