As headlines began circulating that seemingly confirm Don Jr. 's tryst with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson, his father swooped in to ship Don's most-likely ex-fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle overseas.

“Today, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Kimberly Guilfoyle as the United States Ambassador to Greece,” the felon-elect wrote via Truth Social on Tuesday.

Citing that Guilfoyle has been a “close friend and ally” of his, Trump added that Guilfoyle’s “extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics” makes her “supremely qualified” for the job.

The timing is impeccable, as major media outlets and social media chatter of Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s drama began to explode. As Daily Kos reported, Don Jr. was spotted holding hands with Anderson on Monday. Rumors of their alleged cheating initially surfaced in August, but this is the first time their romance was caught on camera.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Don Jr.’s dad is here to clean up the mess and send Guilfoyle away under the guise of an important nomination—or, at least, that’s how it looks.

Guilfoyle graciously accepted the consolation prize, posting via X a photo of herself with her engagement ring still on.

“As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity,” she wrote.

As for Don Jr., he has seemingly traded in his MAGA-power couple status to shack up with the daughter of an affluent family who commingles with Palm Beach’s treasure trove of billionaires. Anderson’s social media is flooded with selfies and group photos alongside politicians, business owners, and wives of the wealthy.

While the much younger, blonde “It girl” isn’t as outspoken as Guilfoyle may be when it comes to MAGA support, Anderson attends plenty of charity events and posted celebratory photos after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ last election win.

The Florida native’s curated social media presence and charity docket is a stark contrast to Guilfoyle, who has a reputation for her outspoken, bold presence and sexual harassment lawsuits.

Now, we might have morality questions for any woman who chooses to shack up with Don Jr.— known for making homophobic and racist remarks. However, it seems like he’s opted for another white, blonde woman to add to the Trumps’ trad-wife collection.

