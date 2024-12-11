Donald Trump and his picks to lead American health care policy do not have the support of the public, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Axios/Ipsos American Health Index poll shows that only 32% of Americans trust Trump on health issues. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, fares even worse with only 30%. And only 23% of Americans trust Mehmet Oz, Trump’s choice to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Trump’s picks to lead the National Institutes of Health, Jay Bhattacharya, and the FDA, Marty Makary, fare even worse with support levels of 15% and 14%, respectively. But it’s likely that many Americans have no idea who these two people are, and that’s why they don’t trust them.

By contrast, Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director, enjoys 45% trust. Trust is even higher for existing health agencies, with 66% of Americans trusting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 62% backing the National Institute of Health.