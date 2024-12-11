Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.’s reportedly ex-fiance, was nominated by Don Sr.’s to be the next ambassador to Greece on Tuesday. What are Guilfoyle’s positions on Greece and foreign policy, you might ask?

In July 2015, Fox News’ “The Five” program covered Greece’s inability to pay off its debt to the International Monetary Fund, a major financial agency of the United Nations. Greece had recently voted in a referendum, roundly rejecting the spending cuts and tax increases that lenders Germany and the IMF demanded.

“Greece needs to just get lost. Really. I'm so sick of them,” said hack conservative pundit Katie Pavlich. “Good riddance. Bye-bye. Get stuck for a while. And maybe that will make them actually turn themselves around.”

“Tough love, yes,” Guilfoyle said in agreement.

Juan Williams, who passes for a moderate on Fox News, cautioned that cutting Greece off could have a deleterious effect on the entire European Union, but Guilfoyle, like Pavlich, believed punishing Greece as an “example” was the only way forward.

“I mean, nobody likes freeloaders. It doesn't matter if you make great yogurt,” Guilfoyle said. “I don't care. Suck it up. Get up in the morning. Go to work. You guys are retiring too early. I know you have great weather, but it doesn't matter.”

Guilfoyle then characterized Greece’s debt crisis as “a joke,” adding, “Nobody is punishing them. Like when the dog pees on the rug, the puppy, like train it.”

Nothing says diplomacy and respect better than describing a country as a bad puppy peeing on a rug.

Guilfoyle's appointment—and its convenient timing—has been widely seen as a move to sort of smooth over reports that Don Jr. was cheating on Guilfoyle. Somehow, even when Trump is simply trying to pay someone off, he chooses only the worst people.

