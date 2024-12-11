Here is the entirety of FoxNews.com’s reporting on Guilfoyle’s background:

Guilfoyle, 55, who previously dated Donald Trump Jr., but the pair have reportedly broken up. She was previously married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat. Guilfoyle has been a loyal ally of Trump and was a staple at many Trump family gatherings. In a post on X, she said she was "honored" to accept the nomination.

Guilfoyle worked at Fox News from 2006 until July of 2018. She first began at the network as a legal commentator (she previously served as assistant district attorney in San Francisco), and most prominently served as a cohost of the panel show “The Five.”

She distinguished herself there with conservative commentary, like describing women who had late-term abortions as “selfish and disgusting,” calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to run the United States, and claiming that climate change isn’t real.

After years of that, Guilfoyle made an abrupt departure from the network in 2018, less than a year after signing a long-term contract with Fox News.

The New Yorker reported in 2020 that the departure was prompted by an allegation of sexual harassment against Guilfoyle. Guilfoyle’s assistant alleged that the host forced her to look at nude pictures of male genitals and to look at Guilfoyle while she was naked.

Guilfoyle was also accused by sources who spoke to HuffPost of frequently discussing sexual matters in the workplace and being emotionally abusive to support staffers.

Guilfoyle denied the allegations.

In an email from Fox owner Rupert Murdoch that surfaced in 2023, Murdoch said Guilfoyle was fired “for inappropriate behavior.”

The assistant who made the claims about Guilfoyle was reportedly paid a settlement of $4 million and the network was able to avoid an embarrassing trial.

Since its founding in 1996, Fox News has matched the racist and misogynistic content of its broadcasts with a culture of sexual harassment. Network founder Roger Ailes serially harassed multiple women, as did former network star Bill O’Reilly. Other figures at the network, including Steve Doocy and Charles Payne, have also been accused of harassment.

Guilfoyle was among those who rushed to the defense of Ailes after reports first surfaced of his behavior. In her association with Trump, Guilfoyle has continued her voluntary association with a man who has admitted he sexually assaulted women and was found liable for raping a woman.