Trump bullies FBI Director Chris Wray into stepping down

A loyalist lies in wait.

Trump’s rhetoric is working: America veers right on immigration

Your daily dose of Bad News.

Democrats intensify calls to add Equal Rights Amendment to Constitution

Biden’s next move could define his legacy.

House Republicans want to make filing taxes harder and more expensive

Thank god for the House GOP. 🇺🇸

Trump's FBI pick doesn't want to talk about his boss spying on Congress

And here’s the person Trump wants to replace Wray with.

Criticism of Hegseth reportedly banned on Newsmax after Trump whines

RIP Free Speech.

Poll: Americans don't trust Trump or his health care quacks

This comes from the latest Civiqs poll for Daily Kos.

Republicans are trying to steal a seat on swing state's top court

Keep this on your radar.

McConnell's still whining about Trump—even though he voted for him

Ye olde Republican motto: party over country.

Cartoon: Big fryer is watching

Welcome to the era of surveillance capitalism.

Hegseth may be rallying Senate support—but voters aren't sold

Dude’s favorables are underwater.

Most voters oppose Trump's plan to pardon insurrectionists

Turns out, voters are pretty anti-crime.

Trump ships Don Jr.'s fiancee to Greece amid cheating rumors

Calling Page Six.

RFK Jr. is about to piss off some of Trump’s most loyal fans

Will corn country ditch Trump?

