Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s unpopular and unqualified pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, has gone on record a bunch of times alleging that the CIA was behind the assassination of his uncle, President John F. Kennedy. And with help from a friend, he now hopes to prove it.

According to a report from Axios, Kennedy has been working behind the scenes to get his daughter-in-law Amaryllis Fox Kennedy nominated to help lead the CIA as its deputy director. Now it’s clear why: Kennedy wants her to find out whether the agency was involved in the 35th president’s murder.

Axios cited two Republican sources who said that Kennedy was determined to “get to the bottom” of what happened to his uncle, who was assassinated in plain view on a downtown Dallas street on Nov. 22, 1963.

“RFK believes that and wants to get to the bottom of it,” one of Axios’ sources said regarding a popular theory alleging that the federal government was somehow involved in the events of that day.

It’s worth noting that after a thorough reinvestigation in 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations found that the CIA was not involved. But those findings did not seem to quell suspicions.

In November, Trump promised to release the last of the JFK assassination files, which historians hope will end any lingering questions surrounding the former president’s death. Trump made a similar commitment during his first term and didn’t follow through, so it’s unclear if he’ll do the same this time around. It’s possible, of course, that his latest pledge was just him throwing a bone at RFK Jr.—particularly since it happened moments after he ended his 2024 presidential bid and threw his support behind Trump.

“I will establish a new independent presidential commission on assassination attempts, and they will be tasked with releasing all of the remaining documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” Trump said in August.

Kennedy, for his part, has been hell-bent on proving that the CIA had something to do with his uncle’s death. During an interview with American billionaire and radio talk show host John Catsimatidis in 2023, the former presidential nominee proclaimed that there was “overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in [John F. Kennedy’s] murder.”

Kennedy has also suggested that he could be the federal agency’s next target.

“I gotta be careful,” Kennedy said during an interview with Joe Rogan the same year. “I’m aware of that danger. I don’t live in fear—at all. But I’m not stupid about it and I take precautions.”

Axios reported that there are already concerns about his daughter-in-law taking the CIA gig—which doesn’t require Senate confirmation—because of comments she made in 2016 where she suggested taking a more measured approach to dealing with potential threats. According to Axios, Fox Kennedy, a former CIA official, had an eyebrow-raising takeaway after working for the agency.

“The only real way to disarm your enemy is to listen to them,” she said.

The former intelligence operative chronicled her nearly decadelong experience with the agency in a 2019 memoir titled “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.” The book drew some controversy, however, following reports that some of its details were untrue. Fox Kennedy also apparently didn’t receive clearance from the CIA’s Publication Review Board before telling her story.

More recently, Fox Kennedy served as RFK Jr.’s campaign manager. She is married to his son, Bobby Kennedy III.

Trump has already tapped former Texas congressman John Ratcliffe to lead the CIA as its director, but the deputy director role would give Fox Kennedy the power to dive into what the federal government knows about the assassination and potentially help release those documents to the public.

While Trump made his own daughter-in-law head of the Republican National Committee and is reportedly pushing for her to fill a Florida Senate seat, it’s unclear whether RFK Jr. can use whatever influence he has to convince Trump to add another nepotism pick to his administration. Maybe Trump will give Fox Kennedy the gig if her father-in-law stops his crusade against corn oil?