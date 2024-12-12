Donald Trump Jr. is pretending he and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are hunky-dory amid cheating rumors and breakup drama.

As readers might recall, photos of Don Jr. canoodling with socialite Bettina Anderson surfaced Tuesday morning. The candid snapshots showed the couple holding hands after an intimate birthday dinner, with his fiancée nowhere in sight.

Soon after headlines about Junior’s extracurricular dating activity began to pile up, his equally unfaithful felon-elect father swooped in and nominated former Fox News personality Guilfoyle as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Ignoring the drama—and potentially celebrating his ex’s sendoff—Don Jr. cheered Guilfoyle on in a tweet Tuesday night.

“I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador,” he posted on X. “She will be an amazing leader for America First.”

While Guilfoyle has retweeted other praise from senators like Marsha Blackburn and former Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera, she noticeably didn’t interact with Junior’s remarks.

This silence, in particular, says a lot.

Cheating rumors first surfaced in August, with one source telling a tabloid that Guilfoyle was “blindsided” by Don Jr.’s “intimate” date with Anderson but that she was willingly turning a “blind eye.” The onetime MAGA power couple put on a united front in the wake of those rumors, but Guilfoyle was noticeably absent from the celebratory Trump family photo on election night.

Neither Guilfoyle nor Don Jr. has addressed the rumors of infidelity or the apparent split. A source told Daily Mail that the two were allegedly “waiting until after the Inauguration” to confirm the news.

However, this clumsy handling of what sure looks like an act of infidelity has some of the MAGA faithful up in arms.

“Such deep dishonor of Kimberly! You should have handled the break up much more smoothly and graciously,” one user wrote on X, referring to Don Jr. as a “sleazy cheat” before saying that he has “lost a huge amount of favor among MAGA.”

While some supporters are disappointed, Fox News talking heads praised their former colleague while conveniently ignoring disturbing allegations against her.

Daily Kos pointed out that the news channel’s latest article celebrating Guilfoyle’s win failed to mention the sexual harassment lawsuit she faced while at the network. Ultimately, Fox settled the case with the accuser and Guilfoyle made her exit.

As for Don Jr.’s new flame, Anderson doesn’t have any known sexual harassment lawsuits to her name. According to her Instagram bio, the “it girl” is a self-described “stay at home mom” without the chores, the husband, or the children. In layman’s terms, that means she’s an affluent Palm Beach blonde whose pastime is photo ops with the elite.

Junior's drama and his father's meddling are just two of many scandals plaguing the incoming administration.

From failed attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz's sex scandals to defense secretary pick Pete Hegseth's alcoholic womanizing to Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's internal DOGE drama ... Donald Trump’s administration is ready for its own reality show that could rival the "Real Housewives."

Looking back on Trump’s first term as president, there was no shortage of backbiting and intrigue back then, either. Adult film star Stormy Daniels and her affair with Trump dominated the conversation, and Rex Tillerson’s mid-poop firing perplexed even the most jaded among us.

While it's easy to laugh off all the drama unfolding before Trump is even sworn in this time, it also serves as a bleak reminder of exactly who was voted into office—and all the baggage he will drag into the White House.

