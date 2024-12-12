Donald Trump admitted in an interview with Time magazine that he likely cannot lower the cost of groceries—a key promise of his campaign that helped him get elected despite the fact that he faced multiple criminal indictments.

"Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard," Trump said in his rambling and incoherent interview with Time, which is helping to sanitize the felon-elect by giving him its “Person of the Year” award.

Trump went on to spew a bunch of gibberish about ports in Palos Verdes, California, and how fixing the supply chain there will lower grocery costs—at least, it seems like that was his point. His answer is so inarticulate it’s hard to follow.

Buckle up, here’s the rest of his grocery response:

I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It's broken. You see it. You go out to the docks and you see all these containers. And I own property in California, in Palos Verdes. They're very nice. And I passed the docks, and I've been doing it for 20 years. I've never seen anything like it. You know, for 17 years, I saw containers and, you know, they'd come off and they'd be taken away—big areas, you know, you know, in that area, you know, where they have the big, the big ships coming in—big, the port. And I'd see this for years as I was out there inspecting property and things, because they own a lot in California. And I look down and I see containers that are, that are 12, 13, 14 containers. You wouldn't believe they can hold each other. It's like crazy. No, the supply chain is is broken. I think a very bad thing is this, what they're doing with the cars. I think they lost also because of cars. You know, there are a lot of reasons, but the car mandate is a disaster. The electric, the EV mandate.

“A month after the election Trump admits his promises on voters' top issue were lies,” Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia wrote Thursday in a post on BlueSky. “He will not lower costs, in fact his plans will lead to Americans paying higher prices.”

Time also asked Trump how his mass-deportation plans would impact grocery prices. Experts and farm owners alike have said that deporting the undocumented immigrants who pick much of the country’s crops would spike inflation.

"Many of the people who voted for you, as you mentioned a moment ago, cited high prices, particularly of food and groceries. If you deport millions of migrant agricultural workers, won’t the price of food rise sharply?" Time asked.

Trump falsely replied that deportation wouldn’t impact prices, then rambled off lies about how migrants are coming in from mental asylums—which Trump continues to seemingly conflate with migrants seeking political asylum, which has nothing to do with mental health.

"[W]e're going to let people in, but we have to let them in legally,” Trump said of his mass-deportation plan and how it would impact the price of food. “We don't want people to come in from jails. We don't want the jails of Venezuela and many other countries, and not just South American countries. We don't want the jails to be opened up into our country. We're not accepting their prisoners. We're not accepting their murders. We're not accepting their people from mental institutions. We're not doing it."

Trump has said he won the 2024 election because Americans were frustrated with the cost of groceries—bizarrely saying in a recent interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is responsible for the word “groceries.”

“I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries. Like almost—you know, who uses the word? I started using the word—the groceries,” Trump said of a universally used word. “When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Aside from admitting he probably can't do much about lowering grocery costs, Trump also gave incredibly stupid answers on a host of other topics and often spoke in circles to avoid answering questions.

On whether Melania Trump—who was basically absent from the campaign and has barely been seen alongside her odious husband—would be living in the White House, Trump told time:

Oh yes. She was, she was very, she actually became very active towards the end, as you saw with interviews. And she does—she does them well. People really watch. She's very beloved by the people, Melania. And they like the fact that she's not out there in your face all the time for many reasons. Many political people have that, you know. But she's, she's really, they really like her. They really love her. Actually, in many ways, when I make speeches, we love our First Lady. [T]hey have signs, we love our First Lady. No, she'll be–she'll be active, when she needs to be, when she needs to be.

On whether he will ban the use of abortion medication, Trump also gave a rambling response:

Look, I’ve stated it very clearly and I just stated it again very clearly. I think it would be highly unlikely. I can't imagine, but with, you know, we're looking at everything, but highly unlikely. I guess I could say probably as close to ruling it out as possible, but I don't want to. I don't want to do anything now. I want to do it at some point. There will be a time in the future where people are going to know everything about subjects like that, which are very complex subjects for people, because you have other people that, you know, they feel strongly both ways, really strongly both ways, and those are the things that are dividing up the country. But you know my stand from a very long, hard thing, and I think it's highly unlikely that I ever change that. Is it 100% unlikely that I change or that I stay—

And in response to a question about whether he will pardon the criminals who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, assaulted law enforcement officers, and tried to block the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, Trump gave this rambling answer about lord knows what.

I'll be looking at J6 early on, maybe the first nine minutes. I'll be looking at oil prices bringing down, you know, coming down very substantially—meaning energy, energy costs coming down. And with energy comes everything else. See, they really hurt themselves. It went away from my energy policies, totally. It was going to crash. The numbers were through the roof. And then they went back to them. They said, Okay, just let it be. That was the difference between the energy, what they did on energy, and what they did at the border. At the border, they just opened it up to the world. They didn't stop it. You know, we had Remain in Mexico. We had—that border was in was in great shape. Not easy to do. But on that one, they just said, open it up. And they didn't change. They just did that. With energy, they opened, you saw what was going on. The energy was going through the roof. And then they said, just go back to Trump's policy. And they went back. Now the difference is that I would have had three times as much now. They have essentially, sort of, they tried to get to equal but if they didn't do that, you'd have energy, you'd have you'd have inflation that would have been much worse than it is. And it already was probably the worst this country has ever had. We've had the inflation. They lost on inflation, they lost on immigration, they lost on—as a part of immigration, I think a very big part is the border, the border itself. You know, if you can self subdivide the word immigration. They lost on the economy. But it was a different kind of—it was the economy as it pertains to groceries and small things that are actually big things for a family.

Hard to believe someone this stupid is going to be president. Again.