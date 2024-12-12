A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Elon Musk’s latest attempt to save X ignores the real problem

A cesspool is still a cesspool even if there’s a bow on it.

What the heck is going on with Sen. John Fetterman?

The man is certainly full of surprises.

Republicans are totally cool with Trump pardoning Jan. 6 rioters

What’s a little insurrection among friends, anyway?

Fox News skips sordid history of ex-employee named ambassador to Greece

Some key background seems to be missing.

Biden to block Trump from appointing dozens of judges as GOP seethes

And they call Biden a lame duck. …

Cartoon: Drain the swamp

Just another billionaire playground.

Trump's pick for Greece ambassador compared nation to dog peeing on rug

“Nothing says diplomacy and respect better than describing a country as a bad puppy peeing on a rug.”

RKF Jr. wants a Trump gig for his daughter-in-law too

Conspiracists be conspiracizing.

Trump picks conspiracy theorist Kari Lake to be his Voice of America

Turns out, Trump does reward vacuuming before he comes over.

Trump backtracks on vow to lower grocery costs

Sure, blame it on the supply chain.

Facebook CEO gives Trump a million ‘Zuck bucks’ for inauguration

It’s just a drop in the bucket for the world’s fourth-richest person.

Trump suddenly doesn’t want to talk about the bigotry he campaigned on

How convenient.

