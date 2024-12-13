Massad Boulos, Donald Trump’s family hire who was appointed Middle East adviser, has built his nonexistent wealth on a mountain of lies.

The New York Times released a damning report Thursday detailing the sham empire of Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law. Despite being painted as a billionaire mogul overseeing a business empire with the same name, Boulos’ relation to Boulos Enterprises is only by his wife’s family success.

Boulos’ resume boasts position selling truck and heavy machinery for one of his father-in-law’s companies, SCOA Nigeria PLC. However, this company made a profit of less than $66,000 last year—a far cry from the seven- or eight-figure wealth once tied to Boulos’ branding.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world,” Trump boasted via Truth Social earlier this month after passing the adviser appointment to him.

Boulos does have some small business ventures under his belt, the Times reports. The fake billionaire is tied to a restaurant, some inactive construction companies, and to Tantra Beverages—a failed company that peddled an “erotic drink” that “gives men and women the ultimate stimulating push.”

As for Boulos’ alleged law degree from the University of Houston, the university denies having any record of that. Instead, the University of Houston-Downtown shows Boulos graduating in 1993 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

The felon-elect may empathize, however, as Trump’s empire and origin story also stem from the grandiose lies of reality TV, family handouts, and bankrupt businesses.

Nevertheless, Boulos and Trump pushed this successful business narrative onto reporters, and the media ran with it. Across outlets, Boulos has been titled an automotive tycoon behind a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

However, it was only earlier this week that the apparent fraudster opted to correct reporters. Speaking with the New York Times, he clarified that he only meant to confirm that other news outlets had incorrectly written that he runs an eight-figure company. Boulos’ father-in-law’s companies, not his, are the ones worth more than $1 billion.

“I’ve never really gone into any details like that about the value,” he said, noting that he has no actual relationship with Boulos Enterprises.

As for where the real money is, Boulos concedes that the big dollars all come from the family of his wife, Sarah Fadoul Boulos.

Boulos makes the second family member appointed to Trump’s second Cabinet whose hands are undoubtedly dirty.

As previously reported, Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law, Charles Kushner, was sentenced to two years after pleading guilty to filing false tax returns, lying to the Federal Election Commission, and retaliating against a witness.

Notably, Kushner’s messy idea of retaliation was to hire a sex worker to seduce his sister’s husband and film him having sex—all as a means to intimidate him into not testifying in a federal investigation.

In December 2020, Trump pardoned Kushner, and last month, Trump nominated him to be the U.S. ambassador to France.

Marital ties aside, these two men fit right into the Trump circus of creeps, drunks, and unqualified (actual) billionaires.