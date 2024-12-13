The Wall Street Journal reports that officials from the organization created by Donald Trump, the Department of Government Efficiency, are asking potential bank regulators if they would be open to abolishing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
FDIC insures bank deposits in the case of a bank closure, protecting consumers’ funds that would otherwise disappear. The agency was created during the Great Depression via legislation signed by President Franklin Roosevelt after a series of devastating bank collapses led to the loss of millions of dollars for thousands of Americans. FDIC was created to protect consumers and to secure the foundations of the domestic and global economy.
Trump created DOGE, which has no official power over policy (a real government department has to be created by an act of Congress), at the behest of multibillionaire Elon Musk. Musk heads DOGE along with failed presidential candidate and fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy.
According to the WSJ, representatives from DOGE have been asking interviewees for positions to lead bank regulatory agencies if they believe Trump could abolish FDIC and absorb deposit insurance powers within the Treasury Department.