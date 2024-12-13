A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Ex-staffer calls bigoted Nancy Mace 'full of sh-t' for attack claim

Mace takes being desperate for attention to new levels.

House GOP passes defense bill that targets trans kids

How sneaky.

Trump’s new Middle East adviser isn’t just family—he’s a fraud

He’ll fit right in with Trump’s creepy cabal.

Cartoon: The drinker

It’s a thinker.

Trump and Musk target agency created to avoid another Depression

Putting the blue bloods in charge won’t bode well for blue-collar workers.

Hegseth downplays his bigotry to suck up to senators—and it's working

When in doubt, backpedal and lie.

America’s largest media and tech moguls line up to kiss Trump’s ass

How the rich have flip-flopped.

We got rid of polio with vaccines. RFK's lawyer wants to bring it back

No one could foresee “a resurgence of polio” on our bingo cards.

Team Trump keeps giving Elon Musk everything he wants

This sure seems suspicious.

Mike Lindell keeps getting loans, and he keeps suing his lenders

If only he had some pillows to cry into.

Trump world sure does have a strange affection for acquitted killers

Talk about questionable taste.

