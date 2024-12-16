Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest conspiracy theory just dropped.

Mysterious drones have been spotted across the eastern U.S. over the past month, sparking concerns from citizens and drawing the attention of the FBI. And while the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have said the drones do not pose “a national security or public safety threat,” Greene has taken that information and spun it into a new conspiracy.

“The government is in control of the drones and refuses to tell the American people what is going on,” the Georgia congresswoman wrote on X this past Saturday. “It really is that bad.”

Greene is one of many officials to join this conspiracy squawking. Donald Trump also pointed fingers at the current administration, urging citizens to "shoot them down.”

However, before you point your guns at the sky, one expert is urging people to reconsider.

Rob D'Amico, the former chief of the FBI's counter-drone unit, told MSNBC that shooting at these unidentified aircrafts would be “irresponsible” and would be "the same legally as shooting at a manned aircraft.”

Despite the obvious danger of shooting into the sky, other government officials have joined in on the squawking, including Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, both of New Jersey.

Government officials also confirmed that many of the reported drone sightings were "actually manned aircraft, operating lawfully,” according to one National Security Council official.

However, National Security Advisor John Kirby said to a reporter during a Dec. 12 press briefing that he could not “characterize for you definitively what these sightings are.”

Daily Kos has contacted the White House regarding claims that the aircraft are their own.

Greene’s fear-mongering statement is one of many conspiracy theories the congresswoman has made in recent years.

Following the destruction Hurricane Helene left throughout the East Coast, Greene decided it was the appropriate time to claim that the government was to blame for the natural disaster.

“Yes they can control the weather,” she wrote via X. “It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Greene was linked to supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory in the past, but she began to distance herself from those in 2020. However, she also seemingly supported the “Frazzledrip” conspiracy, which falsely alleges Democrat Hillary Clinton and former Clinton aide Huma Abedin were videotaped sexually assaulting and murdering a child.

Greene and her lovely ideas will be a part of the incoming administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory commission led by tech bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.



