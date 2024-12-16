A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

What's up with East Coast drones? Marjorie Taylor Greene has theories

It beats Jewish space lasers.

Laura Ingraham demands Taylor Swift bow to Trump

When in doubt, 3 Doors Down is probably available.

These Democrats have plans to fight Trump's mass deportations

And the chorus of opposition is growing.

Top House Democrat demands FBI background checks for Trump nominees

Some due diligence is sorely needed.

Cartoon: You heard the lady

And it’s a united front.

New poll shows just how messy voters are on the biggest issues

The reasoning is all over the place.

Trump has no idea what groceries are—and he won't shut up about it

It’s pretty clear this guy hasn’t spent much time in a supermarket.

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship, Constitution be damned

Because Trump would never let a little thing like democracy get in his way.

Explaining the Right: Why is MAGA obsessed with drinking raw milk?

It makes no sense, but most MAGA passions don’t.

What the Media Missed: DeSantis might defy Trump—but senators won't

Why cover the real story when you can hear what Elon Musk’s mom has to say?

House Republicans fumble government funding as deadline looms

The GOP can’t get anything done.

Texas wants to force red-state abortion bans into blue states

So much for states’ rights.

ABC gives Trump what he wants—and he's not going to stop

And so much for the First Amendment.

RFK Jr. takes his kooky, anti-vaxxing case to Capitol Hill

With 25 senators on the agenda, he’s certainly doing his best.



