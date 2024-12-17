In her first big speech since conceding the election to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to students at the Maryland Corps service year program on Tuesday.

“I do believe that public service is a noble calling,” Harris told a group of students, graduates, and volunteers at Prince George’s Community College. “It is noble work and it is an expression of optimism.”

“The work you do in service will affect people who, for the most part, will never know your names,” Harris said. “But their lives, because of your work and your dedication, will forever be touched in a positive way.”

"Young people who are rightly impatient for change. I love that about you,” the vice president said. “You will not allow your spirit or your sense of purpose to be defeated.”

“As we then approach the end of this year, many people have come up to me telling me they feel tired, maybe even resigned,” Harris continued. “But let me be very clear. No one can walk away. We must stay in the fight. Every one of us.“

The Maryland Corps program is an initiative of Maryland’s Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. It is an offer of compensated service for 60,000 graduating students who are not necessarily going to college, into a career, or into the military.

What the vice president will do next is the subject of much speculation, with possiblities of running for governor in her home state of California or even another presidential run.