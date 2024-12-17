A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

AOC loses to 74-year-old Gerry Connolly for top role on key committee

After all, why elevate one of the party’s most beloved members when you stick with the status quo?

Trump's likely ploy to privatize Postal Service slammed by union

USPS SOS!

House GOP’s slim majority takes a hit after messy member quits caucus

Rep. Victoria Spartz says she doesn't want to be part of the ‘circus’ but that's because she wants to be the ringleader.

Trump sues Iowa paper and pollster in latest attack on the press

The reason why is much stupider than you think.

Hegseth’s list of red flags grows with absurd Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

Trump’s Cabinet goes even more crackpot.

Cartoon: Shoo-in

Grinch (R-Whoville) reporting for duty.

Maddow explains the rise of Trump’s oligarchy

“[W]hat's more important than what they do for themselves is what it does to everyone else.”

Biden’s last dance: President has ambitious agenda in his final days

Fighting Trump on the way out.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson makes Broadway history

“I just always loved theater, and I felt very comfortable on stage.”

McConnell gripes about Trump foreign policy after years of enabling it

The outgoing Republican leader refuses to put his vote where his mouth is.

Trump touts polio shot—then spouts lies about vaccine links to autism

One step forward, two steps back.

Click here to see more cartoons.