President-elect Donald Trump, who has long mocked “haters and losers,” seems to have no issue with filling his incoming administration with them. More than a dozen of his appointees ran for political office at least once and were often soundly rejected by voters.

Late Tuesday, Trump announced his nomination of Herschel Walker to be the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, turning to a longtime ally and former National Football League star for the role. Walker first gained national political attention in 2022, when he tried and failed to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia.

Georgia, in particular, seems to be a ripe hunting ground for finding political losers. In addition to Walker, Trump tapped former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (who was unseated by Warnock in 2021) to run the Small Business Administration. And former Sen. David Purdue (who lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff that same year) was nominated to be ambassador to China under Trump’s incoming administration.

In some instances, the president-elect even turned to Georgians who were rejected by their own party’s voters. In November, for instance, he asked former Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, who tried and failed to unseat Loeffler in the crowded 2020 Senate race, to lead the Veterans Affairs Department. (In the 2020 Senate race, Collins came in third. His defeat made it so Loeffler and Warnock ended up going head-to-head in a subsequent runoff.)

Many—if not all—of these folks ran for office with Trump’s stamp of approval. Now that they lost, they seem to be receiving the ultimate consolation prize from the president-elect.

Beyond those from the Peach State, Trump also selected perennial loser Kari Lake, a former local TV anchor who lost two statewide races in Arizona, to lead Voice of America. It’s unclear whether Lake will have any power here, but the MAGA politician who seemingly has a bone to pick with journalists might now be in charge of the government-funded international broadcaster.

Lake is a particularly interesting addition to Trump’s administration since she’s shown her unique brand of fealty to the president-elect. She literally vacuumed the red carpet Trump was about to walk on, and told audiences on the same night that Trump has “BDE.” (Google this acronym if you’re unfamiliar with it, but be warned: This might not be safe to do at work!)

Trump also picked Mehmet Oz, the former heart surgeon turned TV host commonly known as Dr. Oz, for his second administration. Oz lost a 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania, in which he had Trump’s backing, to Democrat John Fetterman by 5 percentage points. But come next year, the Republican will likely lead the hugely important agency that oversees health insurance programs for tens of millions of Americans.

Other notable losers who might join the federal government next year include some who attempted to challenge Trump for the presidency or Republican nomination.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who was chosen to lead the Department of Health and Human Services) and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (tapped to be the next director of national intelligence) are former U.S. presidential candidates. Gabbard ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020, and Kennedy for the same nomination last year before switching to an independent bid. He later ended that bid as well and endorsed Trump.

Then there’s Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, a two-time loser by Trump’s standards. Not only did Rubio drop out of the 2016 presidential primary after losing his home state to Trump, but also during the throes of that year’s presidential competition, Trump not-so-affectionally referred to the senator as “Little Marco” and called him a “choker.” Now he’s not only a “Highly Respected Leader,” according to Trump; he’s also the president-elect’s pick to be the next secretary of state.

Some lesser-known losers asked to fill Trump’s administration include outgoing Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina, to be deputy budget director; one-term Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, to be secretary of labor; and former Rep. Pete Hoekstra of Michigan, to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

This list is not exhaustive, and it may grow from here. In early December, Trump met with Blake Masters about leading the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Masters lost both the 2022 Senate race in Arizona as well as a Republican primary for the state’s 8th District this year.

In some respects, it’s not all that unusual for a president to appoint people who haven’t been successful in electoral politics to their administration. After all, former President Barack Obama appointed Hillary Clinton to be his secretary of state after he beat her in the 2008 Democratic primary. President Joe Biden, too, made Pete Buttigieg, whom Biden faced in the 2020 Democratic primary, his secretary of transportation.

But the sheer number of incoming Trump appointments who have a history of losing at the ballot box is eye-popping, particularly since they’ll now be working for a guy who claims to love winning.

It’s probably not a coincidence that Trump plans to surround himself with a bunch of literal losers, though. No one will be more loyal to the president-elect than those about to fade into obscurity.

