House speaker's head could roll over latest GOP 'dumpster fire'

Mike Johnson may have more in common with Kevin McCarthy than he realizes.

Inside Elon Musk's creepy quest to build utopian 'company towns'

Is it utopia or “slavery by another name”?

House reportedly releasing results of Gaetz ethics probe after all

Mwahahahaha.

Cartoon: How to get in the holiday spirit

Some ways to pass the time.

Is Elon Musk taking his political meddling international?

Now that he’s overstepped in American politics, which country will he disrupt next?

Liz Cheney fires back after House GOP calls for her to be investigated

It sure sounds like a witch hunt.

Judge is dinged for misconduct after criticizing Samuel Alito

So much for speaking out against a radicalized Supreme Court.

Trump hates ‘losers,’ but he keeps offering them jobs

Americans keep speaking with their votes, and Trump keeps ignoring them.

House speaker begs for Elon Musk's blessing on spending bill

Another billionaire in the way.

'Nothing nefarious': Biden tries to squelch drone brouhaha

When in doubt, Republicans will always make it about “crafts from outer space.”

Watch Kamala Harris give her first major speech since election loss

“But let me be very clear. No one can walk away. We must stay in the fight. Every one of us.”

