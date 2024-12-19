Anchor Neil Cavuto is leaving Fox News after almost three decades at the right-wing media outlet. Thursday will mark Cavuto’s final appearance at the helm of his "Your World” show.

Cavuto’s contract with Fox expires at the end of December.

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media,” the network wrote in a statement. “His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Cavuto has been one of the only Fox News hosts willing to at least mildly criticize Donald Trump. Cavutos has even promoted a few facts amid his network’s otherwise unrelenting spew of misinformation.

Cavuto, who has multiple sclerosis and survived cancer, made headlines after contracting COVID-19 and releasing a statement supporting vaccination, saying it saved his life. Upon his return from the illness, he continued this break with the right-wing by promoting vaccinations on his show.

For this public service, Cavuto received hate mail from Fox News viewers, which was then read on air.

“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you,” one viewer wrote to Cavuto. “But I'm not happy with less of you. I want 'none' of you. I want you gone. Dead.

In the proceeding years, Cavuto has broken with his network a handful of other times. After Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy made racist remarks about Mexico, Cavuto challenged him to explain himself during an interview.

Over the past election cycle, Cavuto may have been the only on-air Fox personality willing to publicly poke holes in some of the many false right-wing narratives about President Joe Biden’s performance in office.

And while the bar is very low at Fox, at least Cavuto doesn’t seem to have been an utter creep, which can’t be said of others at the network.

If you’re able, please consider chipping in just $5 today and help us hit our end-of-year goal.