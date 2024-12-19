A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

House GOP and Trump bow to co-president Musk and tank funding bill

Trump is a PINO (president in name only).

Democrats slam GOP for risking shutdown because Elon Musk says so

That’s President Musk to you.

Samuel Alito seems immune to consequences—but his critics aren’t

We are appealing to heaven that Alito faces some justice. 🙂

MSNBC might make room for ‘more GOP voices’ as Trump sequel looms

As the left-leaning cable network considers caving, subscribe to Daily Kos.

Last somewhat sane man to exit Fox News

Cavut-going-going-gone.

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug presents 'It's a Wonderful Life'—updated for 2024

"You see, Mr. Potter, you really had a horrible life.”

Billionaires lead GOP revolt against critical spending bill

What a couple of DOGEbags.

Defense bill targeting trans kids heads to Biden's desk

How about lawmakers TRI-to-CARE for the marginalized?

ABC News employees are pissed Disney caved to Trump's bullying

Disney’s got the courage of a mouse.

Uber chief is latest tech CEO to throw money at Trump

★☆☆☆☆

Click here to see more cartoons.