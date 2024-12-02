YOU CAN give the gift of Tom the Dancing Bug this holiday season! Volumes of The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug book collection are available for purchase, including THE TOM THE DANCING BUG HOLIDAY SIX-PAK: For a limited two-week long Black Friday, you can buy all six books at a special low, low price! CLICK HERE.

JOIN THE INNER HIVE and you'll get each week's Tom the Dancing Bug comic at least a day before publication. Plus other exclusive content like extra comics, juicy gossip, puzzle, recipes and coded instructions from the underground resistance. Please do join the team that makes it possible for Tom the Dancing Bug to exist! E-Z and fun!

And there are now THREE ways to give a Tom the Dancing Bug Inner Hive gift membership! Info here.

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review! E-Z and less fun but FREE!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, and/or Mastodon. And Facebook and Instagram.