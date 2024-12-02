Donald Trump announced Karoline Leavitt as the incoming White House press secretary on Friday. Leavitt previously served as his campaign’s national press secretary and ran unsuccessfully in 2022 for a New Hampshire congressional seat.

Her rise follows a similar trajectory to other integrity-free Republicans. According to CNN, Leavitt worked in the first Trump White House as an assistant press secretary before leaving to become Rep. Elise Stefanik’s communications director.

After the coup attempt at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, Leavitt made two social media posts that have since been deleted justifiably criticizing the insurrection. The first included video of then-Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the certification of the 2020 election voting results, calling the attack at the Capitol “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

The second post praised a Capitol police officer who tricked insurrectionists by leading them away from congressional members.

Leavitt, not unlike Stefanik, has quickly gone from criticizing the “anti-American” insurrection to becoming both an election and an insurrection denier. Stefanik was recently announced as Trump’s ambassador to the U.N., proving that her willingness to debase herself is one of the only criteria being checked off by the incoming administration.

If you want a preview of what we are likely to see with Leavitt in the White House Briefing Room, you need only look at how she has performed during Trump’s campaign.

Leavitt’s willingness to lie unabashedly was on display throughout 2024. In August, she denied the Trump campaign had any connections to Project 2025 in an interview with right-wing podcaster Steven Crowder. She did this having already appeared herself in a Project 2025 training video.

x Trump selects Karoline Leavitt, who was featured in the Project 2025 training video on "The Art of Professionalism," to be his White House Press Secretary. Trump has claimed he knows nothing about Project 2025 and it does not represent his policy views. pic.twitter.com/TrPaBnPKRa — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) November 18, 2024

Leavitt also excelled in promoting the alternate reality that Trump's many disastrous press conferences showcased the “discipline” of his campaign. CNN host Kate Bolduan cut an interview with Leavitt short after she refused to answer direct questions about the anti-immigrant disinformation the Trump campaign was peddling. When confronted with facts debunking statements about FEMA money “being stolen” to house immigrants, Leavitt simply said it didn’t matter what was true.

Unlike Trump’s first short-lived press secretary, Sean Spicer, Leavitt seems to have excised any capacity for regret. According to CBS News, the 27-year-old Leavitt will become the youngest White House press secretary since disgraced former president Richard Nixon chose 29-year-old Ronald Ziegler for that position in 1969. How fitting.

