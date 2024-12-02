A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Hoo boy, new allegations about Pete Hegseth are really something

Even his own mother called him out.

Kamala Harris plots her next political move

It’s probably good to keep one’s options open.

Yikes! Trump may let podcast bros into White House Briefing Room

We can’t wait to hear Joe Rogan’s hot take on, well, anything.

MAGA pundit: Italian Ariana Grande is too 'Hispanic' for 'Wicked' role

Glinda disagrees.

Cartoon: Avoiding the news

That’s one way to cope.

8 times Marjorie Taylor Greene embarrassed herself on the job

And these are just the greatest hits.

Project 2025 backers are infesting Trump's next administration

They’re like a disease.

What happens if Republicans really do kill the Education Department?

And they won’t be able to pray the damage away.

Your anti-Trump soundtrack must include these 13 artists

There’s not a Kid Rock jam to be found.

Quid pro quo and Putin praise: Trump’s contentious history with Ukraine

It’s a complicated relationship.

5 dumb conspiracy theories conservatives actually believe

We went down a rabbit hole so you don’t have to.

How Democrats can win back the Senate

There’s a ladder to get there, even if it’s a tall one.

Kash Patel’s qualifications to run FBI include writing Trump fan fiction

“Kash the Distinguished Discoverer” may write himself as a hero, but life isn’t a fairy tale.

Trump's handing out sweet gigs to his family members again

Nepotism, shmepotism!

What the Media Missed: Trump's new war on the press

It may be the end of corporate journalism, but let’s talk more about that winter storm warning.

Can’t blame Biden for bad pardons Trump already granted—and will again

It’s one exhaustive (and exhausting) list.

Here's why Trump's new press secretary is a real piece of work

From election denier to insurrection apologist, this gal has it all.



