The worst person you know is some Republicans’ pick for House speaker

Musk moves from colonizing space to controlling the House.

Trump’s team insists Elon Musk isn’t pulling the strings

Trump’s in charge! Right, President Musk?

Cartoon: I had no choice

The GOP doesn’t want to kiss the Big Orange Ass.

Americans now understand tariffs—and realize they'll only raise costs

Hey, Siri, what’s a tariff?

Lies from 'President' Musk lead to cuts for cancer research

No one understands the working class like the wealthiest man alive.

Republicans point fingers in every direction amid funding crisis

How dare the government shut down after we caused a government shutdown!

Federal judges sound warning on Trump’s plans for Jan. 6 clemency

It’s always a good sign when judges lose faith in the law.

Biden cuts billions in student loan debt after years of setbacks

Finally, some relief for public servants.

