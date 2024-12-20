A new Christmas-themed ad for a Donald-Trump-branded Bible is the newest way he’s using his political stature to make money. The ad, which aired on Fox News, shows Trump awkwardly holding a Bible surrounded by Christmas graphics showing tinsel, ornaments, and evergreen bushes.

“We love God, and we have to protect anything that is pro-God,” Trump tells viewers in an awkward sales pitch for the product as piano music plays in the background. Trump exhorts prospective buyers not to allow “the media or the left-wing groups” to silence conservative Christians—implying that purchasing this branded product will aid in that crusade.

x just seen on Fox News -- Trump narrating an ad for Trump bibles pic.twitter.com/3dC1UjHJgG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2024

According to the official website, the “God Bless the USA Bible” was inspired by singer Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA,” which has been a staple of Trump’s campaign rallies for years. The product includes a copy of the Pledge of Allegiance and “for a limited time” includes a free copy of the DVD “An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood.”

The same company also sells a “The Day God Intervened Edition Bible,” referencing the day a gunman shot and killed an attendee at Trump’s campaign rally in July.

The “God Bless The USA Bible” has previously been available for purchase and the Republican-run state government in Oklahoma released plans in October to buy 55,000 copies to be placed in schools.

Trump filed a financial disclosure earlier in the year noting that he had received $300,000 from the company behind the Bible, in exchange for his endorsement.

Trump’s previous connections to the Bible don’t exactly scream “devoted Christian.”

When first campaigning for president in 2016, he was widely mocked for referencing a Bible verse as “Two Corinthians 3:17”—instead “Second Corinthians”—describing it to an evangelical audience as “the whole ballgame.”

Another incident was significantly more serious. In 2020, the U.S. Park Police was called in to clear protesters from Lafayette Square next to the White House and used tear gas as part of the process. After the protesters were removed, Trump posed with a Bible in front of St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Christmas ad campaign for the “God Bless The USA” Bible is occurring just a few weeks before Trump will be sworn in as president of the United States, highlighting his penchant for making millions from public office.

In addition to the Bible, Trump has slapped his name on a stomach-turning array of products since first winning the White House in 2016: guitars, gold sneakers, NFTs and even cologne. Yes, cologne.

