Elon Musk took time away from making sure that childhood cancer research was cut from the U.S. government spending bill to expose more of his bigoted roots on Friday. The world’s richest problem threw his support behind Germany’s far-right, Alternative für Deutschland party in a post on his cesspool social media site X.

“Only the AfD can save Germany,” Musk wrote.

The AfD, routinely connected to neo-Nazi groups and figures since its inception in 2013, has even had its youth wing officially designated “confirmed extremist” by Germany’s domestic intelligence apparatus. The AfD is so extreme that even the Christian Democratic Union in Germany—a “center-right” party—has characterized them as a threat to democracy.

Some of AfD’s leaders have been taken to court for using literal Nazi slogans, while other AfD leaders simply downplay the history of the Holocaust and the Third Reich, describing it as a “speck of bird poop” in German history.

“The out of touch billionaire running the incoming Trump Administration announced last night that he enthusiastically supports the neo-Nazi party in Germany,” Sen. Chris Murphy wrote. “WTF. NONE OF THIS IS OK, EVERYONE. NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL.”

“Literally is a neo-Nazi party. Not even joking,” former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger posted on X. “This drug[-]addled billionaire thinks he runs the world.”

Another AfD official, Alice Weidel, quickly slobbered up Musk’s endorsement in her own online statement. Weidel rose to bigot-prominence after some of her racist anti-immigration writing was revealed to the public.

Musk’s hateful endorsement comes just a few days after he met with the British right-wing political disrupter Nigel Farage amid rumors he may help fund Farage’s anti-immigrant Reform U.K. party. Farage is also a well-known bigot and misogynist, at least according to the people who have known him over the years.

It seems that Musk has an interest in puppeteering a few world leaders. Maybe it’s simply a hedge of a megalomaniac’s bet.

